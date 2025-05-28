Ethiopia ,Koica Launch 10 Mln USD Youth Resilience Project

- The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Ethiopia's Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) have officially launched a four-year, 10 million USD project.

The project is believed to enhance the resilience and dignity of young people affected by conflict and climate change in the Afar and South Ethiopia states.

The agreement, signed on May 15, 2025, marks the beginning of a collaborative effort under the project titled "Building Adaptive Resilience for People Affected by Conflict and Climate Crisis Focusing on Youth in Two States".

MoWSA Minister Ergogie Tesfaye Woldemeskel (PhD) and KOICA Country Director Cho Han Deog signed the Record of Discussion..

The initiative focuses on adolescents and forcibly displaced youth in six conflict-affected districts-Berhale, Abala, and Asayita in the Afar State and Dasenech, Segen Zuria, and Karat Zuria in the South Ethiopia State. It aims to ensure that by 2028, young people in these areas will live safe, dignified, and inclusive lives supported by strengthened social cohesion and service delivery systems.

Through KOICA, the Republic of Korea has committed a grant of up to 10 million USD ( to implement the project. The Ethiopian government will contribute the necessary resources to sustain and support the long-term goals of the program.

The project will focus on empowering youth as agents of self-reliance, improving the quality and reach of public services to promote human dignity and inclusion, and creating an enabling environment that supports and safeguards youth rights. Both governments emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing the growing challenges posed by displacement and climate change, while fostering resilience and long-term development in vulnerable communities.