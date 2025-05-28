Ethiopia: DRMC Urges Early Action Ahead of Heavy Rainfall This Kiremt

27 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yohanes JEMANEH

- The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC) has urged stakeholders to respond early to the climate crisis by relying on the national weather forecast.

This follows a prediction by the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute of heavy rainfall over the coming four months.

Last week, the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute announced that the country will receive above-normal rainfall during the next four months, particularly in areas where the Kiremt season, comprising June, July, August, and September, is the main rainy period.

All concerned bodies in agriculture, environment, health, industry, and other sectors should take timely action in response to the forecasted above-normal rainfall, according to AbebaKiros, an expert in GIS and Remote Sensing at the Commission's Early Warning Department.

She told The Ethiopian Herald that taking the EMI's predictions seriously and acting promptly is vital to preventing potential losses.

According to her, integrated efforts are essential to reduce climate-induced damages, which can be mitigated through actions such as tree planting, clearing drainage basins, and managing rainwater.

She added that the Commission informs stakeholders through emails, brochures, website updates, and media briefings to encourage proactive measures before the occurrence of floods and other disasters triggered by heavy rainfall.

Abeba also noted that the Commission collaborates with various organizations in the health, agriculture, water, and energy sectors to address the climate crisis through an information-based and integrated approach.

EMI Deputy Director General AsaminewTeshome (PhD) stated that enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems for disaster risk management is crucial to ensure timely, accessible, and accurate information for communities, thereby reducing the impact of extreme weather events.

The increased rainfall is expected to provide sufficient water for irrigation, hydropower dams, and environmental protection. However, Asaminew warned of potential risks such as river overflows, flash floods, water pooling on farmlands, and increased mosquito breeding.

Last year, the country experienced the impacts of extreme weather, including floods, river overflows, and landslides, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.