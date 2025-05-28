Ethiopia: DRMC Urges Early Action Ahead of Heavy Rainfall This Kiremt

- The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC) has urged stakeholders to respond early to the climate crisis by relying on the national weather forecast.

This follows a prediction by the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute of heavy rainfall over the coming four months.

Last week, the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute announced that the country will receive above-normal rainfall during the next four months, particularly in areas where the Kiremt season, comprising June, July, August, and September, is the main rainy period.

All concerned bodies in agriculture, environment, health, industry, and other sectors should take timely action in response to the forecasted above-normal rainfall, according to AbebaKiros, an expert in GIS and Remote Sensing at the Commission's Early Warning Department.

She told The Ethiopian Herald that taking the EMI's predictions seriously and acting promptly is vital to preventing potential losses.

According to her, integrated efforts are essential to reduce climate-induced damages, which can be mitigated through actions such as tree planting, clearing drainage basins, and managing rainwater.

She added that the Commission informs stakeholders through emails, brochures, website updates, and media briefings to encourage proactive measures before the occurrence of floods and other disasters triggered by heavy rainfall.

Abeba also noted that the Commission collaborates with various organizations in the health, agriculture, water, and energy sectors to address the climate crisis through an information-based and integrated approach.

EMI Deputy Director General AsaminewTeshome (PhD) stated that enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems for disaster risk management is crucial to ensure timely, accessible, and accurate information for communities, thereby reducing the impact of extreme weather events.

The increased rainfall is expected to provide sufficient water for irrigation, hydropower dams, and environmental protection. However, Asaminew warned of potential risks such as river overflows, flash floods, water pooling on farmlands, and increased mosquito breeding.

Last year, the country experienced the impacts of extreme weather, including floods, river overflows, and landslides, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.