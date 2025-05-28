East Africa: Ethiopia Digitalizes Vital Event Recording

Ethiopia is fully digitalizing its vital event registration system to provide quality services to residents, including foreign citizens and diplomats, according to the Addis Ababa Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency (AACRRSA).

Recently, a group of residents and traders visited the Agency to observe its reforms and technological advancements aimed at improving the accessibility and quality of services.

During the visit, AACRRSA Director General Yonas Alemayehu stated that the Agency is transitioning to a fully digital system, eliminating the need for hardcopy document authentication. This shift, he noted, will make services more accessible and efficient for the public.

"A dedicated team of 362 ICT experts is actively working to streamline operations from the central office to local woredas, ensuring a high-quality service delivery system," he said.

Starting next year, the Agency will renew residents' identity cards by appointment or through a list-based system, significantly reducing waiting times and improving customer satisfaction, according to the Director General.

Yonas added that the Agency is working to ensure employee accountability and create a transparent work environment by monitoring 31 service centers with surveillance cameras.

He further noted that the Agency is implementing integrated data management in collaboration with local courts and 143 health centers to maintain accurate demographic data, including birth and death registrations.

"We have registered 2.3 million citizens with national IDs, and the Agency plans to register an additional 900,000 in the coming months, consolidating all identification into a single, streamlined system," he said.

At the event, AmeleworkAbebe shared her enthusiasm with The Ethiopian Herald about the modernization of the digital ID system in Addis Ababa. She highlighted its positive impact, particularly on women-focused initiatives in the city.

"The progress we are seeing, especially in promoting women's development, is commendable," she said.

Amelework emphasized that the new digital ID system will enhance trust, facilitate business transactions, and significantly reduce the use of false identities and fraud.