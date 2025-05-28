Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Journalist Shot By Police Officer While Covering Insecurity Protest

Kinshasa — Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo must identify and hold to account the police officer who shot journalist Samy Kambere Malikidogo while covering a public demonstration against crime and violence in Durba, in the northeastern province of Haut-Uélé, said the Committee to Protect Journalists on Tuesday.

"DRC authorities must swiftly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate journalist Samy Kambere Malikidogo's shooting and hold the officer responsible to account," said Angela Quintal, CPJ's Africa regional director, from Durban. "Journalists covering events of public interest, such as public demonstrations, must be protected by law enforcement, not targeted."

Kambere, a reporter with the privately owned broadcaster Kibali FM, was shot in his right arm on May 23 by an officer with the Congolese National Police (PNC), according to the journalist, who spoke with CPJ, and a press release from the local press freedom organization L'Observatoire de la Liberté de la Presse en Afrique (OLPA).

Kambere told CPJ that he was wearing a clearly distinguishable press badge around his neck when police shot him as he reported on the protests against increased insecurity, including the May 22 killing of a store owner by unidentified armed men. Kambere received medical treatment at a local health clinic following the attack and was released.

A local police commander known as Major Dakota told CPJ by phone that he was on medical leave but had been informed that the shooting was under investigation.

CPJ has previously documented attacks on journalists covering insecurity protests in the DRC.