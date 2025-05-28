Kenya: Langley Hails Kenya's Leadership Role As Chief of Defence Conference Host in Nairobi

Nairobi — US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley has lauded Kenya's leadership as the East African nation hosts the African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD) 2025, bringing together top military leaders from across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the high-level gathering in Nairobi, General Langley confirmed that invitations had been extended to 42 African nations and expressed optimism about full participation.

"We are having the Chiefs of Defence Conference 2025; all the leaders of militaries from the continent of Africa--42--were invited, and I think we're going to get that number. We'll see," Langley told Capital News.

The theme of this year's conference is "Strengthening African Security, Sustaining Unity of Effort."

This marks only the second time the conference is being held on African soil -- a decision Langley said was deliberate in recognizing Kenya's position as a key regional security actor.

"We chose Kenya because of their capability, leadership, professionalism, and their ability to export security across the region," he noted.

The conference aims to foster stronger military cooperation and develop collective responses to emerging and ongoing security challenges across Africa.

"The outcome we aim to achieve is to establish a venue for collective military strength to address the issues, challenges, and opportunities on the continent of Africa from a security perspective," Langley explained.

He noted that, from a security standpoint, participants would be working to develop recommendations that are "holistic and respectful of civilian governments," while offering the "best military advice" to help address the continent's challenges.

Promoting peace

Langley emphasized that the gathering aligns with AFRICOM's broader strategic objectives -- promoting peace, stability, and effective partnerships with African nations.

Central to this strategy, he said, is close collaboration with regional powers like Kenya.

"Kenya is a great partner for the US When President Ruto visited the US last year, we reaffirmed that partnership," he said.

"What we have been doing in operations--especially at my level in Somalia, working with Kenyan forces--is another example that shows we are working together and looking forward to doing even more."

ACHOD 2025 comes at a critical time for Africa, as threats from violent extremist organizations, political instability, and transnational crime continue to undermine security in regions such as the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and parts of Central Africa.

The conference is expected to facilitate robust dialogue, promote regional cooperation, and lay the groundwork for more coordinated responses to Africa's evolving security landscape.