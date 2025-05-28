Africa: Climate Change Hits Water First, Warns Local Advocacy Group At Africa Water Conference

The Community Water Alliance (CWA) has called for urgent investment in climate-resilient water and sanitation systems as climate change increasingly disrupts water access across Africa.

Speaking at the ongoing 3rd African Implementation and Partnership Conference on Water in Lusaka, Zambia, CWA director Hardlife Mudzingwa warned that the continent's ability to adapt to climate shocks hinges on how it secures its water systems.

"Water will be the main channel through which the impacts of climate change will be felt by people, ecosystems and economies," Mudzingwa said.

Mudzingwa outlined a range of solutions including solar-powered boreholes, flood-proof sanitation facilities, rainwater harvesting, and nature-based solutions like wetland restoration.

These interventions, he said are essential for building resilience to droughts, floods and other extreme weather events.

Mudzingwa urged African governments to integrate WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) resilience into National Adaptation Plans and climate financing strategies, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and applications to the Green Climate Fund.

"Climate-resilient WASH services anticipate, respond to, cope with, recover from, and adapt to or transform based on climate-related events," he said, warning that traditional approaches to water infrastructure are no longer fit for purpose under current climate conditions.

Mudzingwa placed special emphasis on empowering women to lead adaptation efforts, pointing out that women are often at the forefront of managing water within households and communities.

He recommended targeted support for women-led initiatives in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and hygiene education during disasters.

"Support and fund women-led adaptation initiatives. Provide training and resources for them to lead," he said

Beyond infrastructure, Mudzingwa highlighted the importance of ecosystem restoration and water reuse, proposing upstream forest and wetland protection as a buffer for communities downstream.

The group also advocated for agricultural strategies that reduce pressure on drinking water, including the promotion of drought-tolerant crops and greywater reuse.