Zimbabwe: UK Lifts Sanctions On Top Zim Officials

The United Kingdom has removed four former security chiefs and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) from its sanctions list, according to an official notice published by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) earlier today.

The delisted officials are former Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Godwin Matanga, former Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Isaac Moyo, former State Security Minister Owen Ncube and former army commander now Sports Minister Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

The removals which take immediate effect mean that the four and the ZDI are no longer subject to the asset freezes imposed under The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, a post-Brexit framework designed to target individuals and entities involved in human rights violations or actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

They targeted individuals and entities seen as responsible for the suppression of civil society, opposition voices and violations of human rights, particularly following the disputed 2018 elections and post-election violence.

The UK government did not provide specific reasons for the removal of the names, but such decisions are typically informed by diplomatic considerations, legal reviews or changes in behavior or circumstances of the sanctioned individuals.

Government officials in Harare have consistently dismissed the sanctions as politically motivated and have lobbied for their removal, arguing that they harm the country's economic development and international reputation.

The removals follow a similar move from the EU in February 2025 - the EU delisted the last remaining entity (ZDI) on its Zimbabwe sanctions list and renewed the existing Zimbabwe sanctions framework.

The US also removed a number of designations in March 2024.