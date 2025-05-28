Angola: Cholera Kills Eight People in Last 24 Hours in Angola

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours recorded eight deaths of cholera in the provinces of Cuanza-Sul, with four cases, Namibe (three) and Benguela (one), ANGOP learnt.

According to the report from the ministry, 228 new cases of cholera were also recorded in the last 24 hours, 77 in Namibe, 57 in Cuanza-Sul, 38 in Luanda, 27 in Benguela, 12 in Huíla, six in Cuanza-Norte, three in Cabinda, the same number in Lunda-Norte and Cubango and two in Icolo and Bengo.

During this same period, 182 people were discharged from hospital and 513 patients with the disease are currently hospitalized in the country.

The note reveals that the patients are between 2 and 100 years old, of which 11,516 (54%) are males.

Since the outbreak began in January this year, a total of 21,312 cases were reported, of which 6,547 were in Luanda, 4,592 in Benguela, 2,995 in Bengo, 2,099 in Cuanza-Norte, 1,185 in Ícolo and Bengo, 1,182 in Cuanza-Sul, 1,108 in Malanje, 859 in Namibe, 266 in Huíla, 201 in Cabinda, 118 in Zaire, 54 in Lunda-Norte, 45 in Cubango, 41 in Huambo, 16 in Uíge, two in Bié, and one each in Cunene and Lunda-Sul.

However, there have been 638 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 211 in Luanda, 118 in Bengo, 107 in Benguela, 68 in Cuanza-Norte, 36 in Cuanza-Sul, 31 in Ícolo and Bengo, 30 in Malanje, 17 in Namibe, nine in Zaire, five in Huíla, three in Cabinda, two in Lunda-Norte and one in Huambo.

MCN/MRA/jmc