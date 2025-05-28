Congo-Kinshasa: Minister Lamola to Participate in DRC, Sudan Peace Efforts

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, is currently in Kampala, Uganda, to attend the 12th High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) for the Peace, Security, and Cooperation (PSC) Framework concerning the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The PSC Framework is set for Wednesday, 28 May 2025, and aims to address the structural causes of instability and the recurring cycles of conflict in the eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region.

"It outlines a set of commitments divided between the DRC, neighbouring countries, regional and international actors."

The ROM is the primary decision-making body of the PSC Framework and meets annually to assess the implementation of these commitments.

According to the department, the summit will take place against the backdrop of the deteriorating political, humanitarian, and security situation in the eastern DRC.

"The situation has been compounded by the resurgence and continuing territorial acquisition and expansion by the March 23 Movement (M23)/Congo River Alliance, supported by some external actors, that has led to many deaths, humanitarian crises, and heightened tensions within the region."

The ROM is expected to adopt an action plan that will revitalise the PSC Framework since its formal adoption and signing in 2013.

"The summit will also reflect on the current deadly conflict in Sudan and the worrisome political situation in South Sudan.

"As a signatory to the PSC Framework, South Africa will continue to support the full implementation of the PSC Framework in addressing the above-mentioned challenges," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.