Sudan: Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Who Director-General

27 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, May 27, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris made a phone call on Monday with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, during they discussed the organization's role in combating the spread of cholera and the need to unify efforts, particularly that the measures taken so far have not achieved the desired goals.

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris emphasized the role of the World Health Organization, stressing the need to move beyond traditional frameworks to provide effective solutions and establish a regional framework that would serve as a reference and basis for unifying efforts in the event of a rapid spread of such deadly diseases. He called for the provision of the necessary tools, capacity support, and urgent assistance, as well as the development and effective implementation of a national plan to combat cholera, including support and technical assistance, and partnerships at the local and global levels.

For his part, Dr. Tadros Adhanom congratulated Dr. Kamil El-Tayeb Idris on his appointment as Prime Minister, appreciating the initiative to contact him, noting that he would direct his team from the organization's headquarters in Geneva and the regional office in Cairo to take the necessary action as soon as possible.

