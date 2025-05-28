Rwanda: Plan Underway to Boost Akagera National Park's Rhino Population

Plans are underway to translocate more rhinos to Akagera National Park, The New Times has learnt. A report by African Parks, the conservation organisation managing Akagera National Park, posted on X, on May 26, indicates that progress was being made in preparing the translocation of rhinos to various parks.

According to the organisation, in late 2023 it acquired the world's largest captive rhino breeding operation in South Africa and launched the Rhino Rewild Initiative, an effort to relocate over 2,000 rhinos to safe, protected areas across the African continent.

"We are cautiously pleased with the progress made so far. The first phase of translocations took place within South Africa, with 376 rhinos successfully moved in 2024. Of these, 153 rhinos are currently being held at a secure site, in preparation for further translocation to Garamba and Akagera National Parks," the report reads.

"Our team, in close collaboration with expert partners and contractors, continues to refine translocation methodologies and techniques. This ensures that every relocation upholds the highest standards of care and conservation science--with absolute professionalism guiding every step," it adds.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least 70 rhinos could soon arrive at Akagera National Park.

However, in a statement shared with The New Times, African Parks clarified: "African Parks can confirm that a translocation of white rhino to Rwanda's Akagera National Park is planned for this year, in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board. However, the translocation is still in the final phases of planning, with certain elements and dates yet to be finalised.

"It is in the interest of the safety of any animal involved in a translocation that African Parks does not disclose details on numbers, timing, origin, or destination prior to the move."

Over the past 15 years, Akagera National Park has undergone a remarkable transformation. This includes the reintroduction of lions in 2015, eastern black rhinos in 2017 and 2019, and the translocation of 30 southern white rhinos in 2021.

To improve wildlife monitoring and strengthen conservation efforts, four lions and six elephants were collared, while transmitters were fitted to seven white and three black rhinos in 2024, according to the report.

Akagera National Park's rhino population in 2024 includes approximately 20 black rhinos and 35 white rhinos.

Scientists and conservationists are leveraging advanced DNA technology, known as environmental DNA (eDNA), to deepen their understanding of wildlife and ecosystems within Akagera National Park, without the need for direct animal observation or contact.

This innovative, non-invasive method enhances conservation efforts across Rwanda's flagship national park.

The eDNA consists of tiny fragments of genetic material animals leave behind in their environment such as faeces, urine, saliva, or skin cells.

These traces can be collected from soil, water, or faecal samples, providing vital insights into biodiversity.