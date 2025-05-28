Rwanda: Kigali Launches Trial of Non-Stop Passenger Buses

The City of Kigali has introduced a one-month trial of non-stop passenger buses on the Kabuga-Nyabugogo route, in a bid to reduce wait times at bus station and stops.

The pilot project, which kicked off on Saturday, May 24, aims to assess passenger flow patterns and improve commuters' experience, particularly during rush hours.

With buses operating daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., commuters can expect a bus every 3 to 5 minutes at both terminal stations and roadside stops.

As the city tests a more reliable, environmentally friendly public transport system, the new project, which uses electric buses only, seeks to address overcrowding of passengers, officials said.

ALSO READ: Govt rolls out electric bus service to secondary cities

The buses at Kabuga and Nyabugogo station will depart with a maximum 63 passengers on board, with the remaining slots reserved for those waiting at roadside stops. The buses also maintain drivers' work shifts with each bus completing around eight trips daily up from the usual five.

Emma Claudine Ntireganya, a spokesperson of the City of Kigali, said the trial will help determine how best to balance efficiency with accessibility, while ensuring that no passenger is left behind.

"With this pilot study, we want to understand whether drivers who experience low passenger volumes during off-peak hours can make up for it during peak times," said Ntirenganya.

"We also want to make room for those onboarding along the way. Typically, buses get overcrowded at stations and people waiting at intermediate stops are left stranded. This new system is helping us rethink how we serve all commuters more equitably."

The operating companies will continue to compensate the drivers as usual, even if they carry just five or ten passengers. Because the costs related to charging batteries and maintenance are fully covered, meaning drivers are not incurring any losses, said Ntirenganya.

ALSO READ: Public transport: Key things to know about Kigali's 2050 targets

Ntirenganya also said that the government wants people to use public transport more rely on it.

"What really pushes us to use motorcycles is the long queues at bus stops and the overcrowding in buses, especially during peak hours," said Eric Habimana, who commutes regularly from Kabuga to Nyabugogo.

"Sometimes, even when a bus arrives, it's already full from previous stops and we're forced to wait even longer or find alternative transport means just to get to work on time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ten buses are operating on the Kabuga-Nyabugogo route as part of the trial.

The move is part of Kigali's broader efforts to promote environmentally friendly transport options and reduce road congestion and pollution.

"I have noticed a real improvement in waiting time. The buses come more frequently now, and I no longer feel pressured to rush or fight for space," said Clarisse Umutoni, a commuter who boards from Masaka. "If this continues, I might completely stop using motorcycles because they are more expensive."

"This new system is helping us improve the flow, but to be more effective, there needs to be stricter enforcement against illegal operators who disrupt our routes and confuse passengers," said Jean Baptiste Kalisa, a driver on the Kabuga-Nyabugogo route.

Authorities are urging citizens to make use of the improved public transport system, as the system will apply to all routes once the pilot proves successful.