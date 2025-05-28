Somalia: Somali PM Attends Historic Peace Match With African Football Legends in Mogadishu

Mogadisho, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday attended a historic friendly football match in Mogadishu, featuring African football legends Samuel Eto'o, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Emmanuel Adebayor alongside former players from the Somali national team.

The exhibition match, held at Mogadishu Stadium, was billed as a symbol of peace, unity, and regional cooperation. Organizers said the game aimed to promote social cohesion, youth engagement, and Somalia's aspirations for a peaceful and sport-driven future.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to restore the image and strength of Somali sports," Barre said during the ceremony. "The presence of international stars and sports leaders shows that global confidence in Somalia is returning."

The match also served as an opportunity to assess Somalia's readiness to host international fixtures in standard stadiums, amid renewed efforts to upgrade sports infrastructure across the country.

Senior Somali officials, including the Mayor of Mogadishu and the head of the Somali Football Federation, attended the event, alongside regional and global football representatives.

Among them were a FIFA Executive Committee member, who also chairs the Djibouti Football Federation, and the President of the East and Central Africa Football Associations.

The event comes as Somalia continues to rebuild its sports sector, long hampered by decades of conflict.