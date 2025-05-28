Somalia: U.S. Voices Rare Concern Over Somali President's Focus On Politics Over Counterterrorism

27 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — The United States has expressed unusually strong concern over Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership, accusing him of prioritizing domestic politics over efforts to combat terrorism, particularly the growing threat posed by the al-Shabaab militant group.

"We are concerned that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is focusing on internal political maneuvering at the expense of counterterrorism efforts, especially as al-Shabaab's threat continues to escalate," a senior U.S. official told The Washington Post.

The remarks -- seen as uncharacteristically direct from a U.S. administration -- come amid mounting political tensions in Mogadishu, where the federal government faces increasing criticism over its handling of security, elections, and institutional coordination.

Despite the criticism, the U.S. State Department reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting Somali security forces and the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

"We remain committed to close cooperation with Somali forces and African Union troops operating in the country," the department said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Somalia's presidential palace had not responded to the comments made by U.S. officials and the White House.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.