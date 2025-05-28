Somalia: U.S. Voices Rare Concern Over Somali President's Focus On Politics Over Counterterrorism

Washington — The United States has expressed unusually strong concern over Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership, accusing him of prioritizing domestic politics over efforts to combat terrorism, particularly the growing threat posed by the al-Shabaab militant group.

"We are concerned that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is focusing on internal political maneuvering at the expense of counterterrorism efforts, especially as al-Shabaab's threat continues to escalate," a senior U.S. official told The Washington Post.

The remarks -- seen as uncharacteristically direct from a U.S. administration -- come amid mounting political tensions in Mogadishu, where the federal government faces increasing criticism over its handling of security, elections, and institutional coordination.

Despite the criticism, the U.S. State Department reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting Somali security forces and the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

"We remain committed to close cooperation with Somali forces and African Union troops operating in the country," the department said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Somalia's presidential palace had not responded to the comments made by U.S. officials and the White House.