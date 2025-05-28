Namibia: Windhoek Ranks Low On Quality of Life

Windhoek has been ranked 487 out of 1 000 for the best cities to live in by the Oxford Economics Cities Index 2025, but ranks very low on quality of life.

The index scores cities across five categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

In the economics category, Windhoek was ranked 480.

"The economics category contains indicators that measure the economic size, structure and growth of each city, examining both historical performance and future potential," reads the report.

Very concerning though, is the 933 rating for quality of life.

This category contains indicators that measure the benefits of living in each city and residents' well-being.

"This covers financial and health outcomes, as well as access to amenities," reads the report.

In the environment category, Windhoek was among the best 100 cities, with a 87 ranking.

The category contains indicators that measure the natural environment of each city on climate change-related issues.

Namibia is among the lowest carbon emission producers in the world.

Meanwhile, the human capital ranking is at 227.

This category contains indicators that measure the educational and business environments of each city, in conjunction with demographic trends.

Lastly, in the governance category, which measures the political stability of a city and the degree to which residents' rights are protected, Windhoek was ranked 354.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In recognition of the fact that national governments - not just those at the city level - have a significant influence on these outcomes, this category is measured at the national level, rather than at the city level.

As a result, every city in a given country is given the same score," says the report.

No African country made it to the top 100 best cities, however, there was a slight increase in ranking for most African cities, with the exception of South Africa.

"While there are many small movements in the rankings compared to last year, overall, the rankings have remained stable, suggesting that cities are staying resilient in the face of a myriad of challenges," reads the report.

Eight of the top 10 cities are the same as last year, and New York and London remain in the top spots for the second year running.

According to the report, the fastest-growing cities in the world in 2024 were located in Africa and Southeast Asia, although they have a smaller share of the global economy.