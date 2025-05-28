Nigeria: Scores of Terrorists Killed in Borno Community - Military

Troops of the Nigerian military attached with Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised scores of terrorists attempting to infiltrate troops' new location in New Marte area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the terrorists were planning to wreak havoc on the location when they were decimated by both ground and air troops attached with the theatre of operation.

The terrorists' failed attack, which happened on Tuesday morning, was foiled by the soldiers from 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion.

Confirming the development to journalists, acting spokesman at the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, Reuben Kovangiya, disclosed that some terrorists fled with bullet wounds.

Kovangiya explained that the terrorists were overpowered following air component's immediate provision of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as offensive fire support for the ground troops.

According to him, troops recovered one of the Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device SUV abandoned by the terrorists, including several motorcycles conveying the terrorists.

He said, "In a well-coordinated operation by ground forces bolstered by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized in a foiled attack on their location in New Marte, Borno State.

"The failed attack took place in the early hours of May 27, 2025, when insurgents attempted to infiltrate the troops' location in New Marte.

"A firefight ensued, and reinforcements from 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion, swiftly mobilised to the location, engaging the terrorists with heavy gunfire."

He, however, said that two soldiers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gunfire.

"Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice. Troops also discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, further suggesting more casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

"In a related development, some terrorists also met their waterloo, receiving a bloody nose from the gallant troops, when they made a daring attempt to attack the Foward Operating Base at Kumshe.

"Consequently, the resilient and determined troops have vowed to keep terrorists on the back foot and deny them freedom of action.

"The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities thrive in the North East region, in line with the mandate of Operation HADIN KAI."