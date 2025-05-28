Nigeria: Senate Moves to Halt Drug Business After Trust TV Investigation

The Senate has began efforts to deal with the prevailing issue of thriving illegal drug business in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country following an investigative report on Trust TV which exposed all the dealings in the illicit drug business in Abuja.

In a motion on Thursday during plenary, Senator Suleiman Kawu

Sumaila (Kano South), informed the Senate that the issue of illegal drugs dealing had become a menace that must be tackled headlong.

His motion was titled, "Inside Abuja's thriving illegal drug empire - A Trust TV undercover investigation: A call for holistic investigation."

The Kano senator in the motion enumerated the dangerous of illicit drugs and asked the Senate to remain vigilant and unwavering in its legislative and oversight roles to combat the trend.

Senator Kawu in the motion recommended that "compulsory drug testing be instituted for all individuals seeking elective or appointive public office, as a prerequisite for eligibility.

"Similarly, regulatory agencies should mandate and enforce routine drug testing within the private sector to ensure a drug-free workforce and promote national health and productivity."

He said the Senate should commend Trust TV for its courageous and impactful investigative journalism that uncovered the alarming drug trade in Abuja.

"This vital expose serves as a wake-up call and a valuable tool for government action. It is a commendable contribution towards building a healthier, safer, and drug-free society," he said.

The lawmaker also suggested that the Senate convene a national summit on the issue of drugs, while calling for the establishment of a special committee to investigate all findings from the undercover report.

He advised that the committee must audit security agencies, track drug seizures, and recommend prosecutions. "Its proceedings should be transparent yet protect whistleblowers," he added.

Senator Kawu also suggested the "declaration of a National Synthetic Drug Emergency to prioritise combating 'Ice' and similar drugs through specialised rehab centers and school-based prevention programmes" and to facilitate security sector reform among others.

However, the motion was not debated by senators as Akpabio was addressing students of various schools who were in the chambers to observe the session after Kawu's presentation.

Akpabio said, "I want to say happy children's day! What Senator Kawu was speaking about has to do with report by Trust TV, talking about undercover investigation in the proliferation of drugs and how our children are being influenced by illicit drugs in and all sorts of things; how drugs enter into the market and destroy lives and how it increases crime in the country.

"As you grow up, shun illicit drugs so that they cannot take over your life, lead you astray and pull you in the position of collision with the law enforcement agencies."