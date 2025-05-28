Nigeria: Mass Defection Rocks Sokoto PDP As Key Traders' Leaders Join APC

In a major political realignment that may reshape Sokoto's political landscape, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State suffered a significant blow on Tuesday as top supporters led by Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri, Chairman of the Sokoto State Traders Association, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, which took place at the residence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the state's APC leader, was marked by a grand reception welcoming the defectors into the ruling party.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Sarkin Gishiri stated that his supporters' collective desire to advance the development of Sokoto State motivated his decision to join the APC. He pledged his unwavering commitment to the APC and reaffirmed his full support for Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto's administration, praising the governor's developmental strides and people-centred policies.

"This move represents a significant shift in the political tide," Sarkin Gishiri declared. "As influential members of Sokoto's business community, we believe in contributing meaningfully to a government that is clearly working in the best interest of the people."

He also expressed deep appreciation for Senator Wamakko, citing his long-standing support for business leaders across the state. According to Sarkin Gishiri, the Senator's guidance has been instrumental in the growth of numerous business ventures.

Alhaji Ladan Almustapha, former Chairman of the State Traders Association and current Chairman of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, joined him in the defection. Addressing the gathering, Almustapha announced that all executives of the state's traders associations have now aligned with the APC, committing to a common cause of economic and political progress.

He praised Senator Wamakko's visionary leadership during his tenure as governor and lauded Governor Ahmed Aliyu's achievements within his first two years in office.

In his response, Senator Wamakko expressed gratitude for the new members' decision to join the APC, assuring them of equal treatment and inclusion in the party's plans.

He promised prompt government intervention in the traders' affairs, including the ongoing renovation of the fire-damaged Sokoto Central Market and the provision of financial support to revitalize their businesses.

"Traders are integral to our economic growth," Wamakko said. "Now that we are united, we will ensure no one is left behind in the state's development agenda."

Addressing lingering issues, the former governor acknowledged the state's water supply challenges, pledging increased investment in the State Water Board to ensure the availability of clean and sufficient water.

He also criticized the previous PDP administration for dismantling the main water pipelines, which he said contributed to the current shortages. However, he assured the traders that under Governor Ahmed Aliyu's leadership, Sokoto would soon rival or surpass its infrastructure and service delivery counterparts.

The historic occasion was attended by a large delegation of key figures in the state's traders associations, including Alhaji Bello Bulaki, Alhaji Ibrahim Achida, Alhaji Nasiru Tukur Faru, Alhaji Almustapha Ghani Mainiyyo, and many others such as Alhaji Malami Zamau, Alhaji Falalu Ibrahim Maitakalma, and Alhaji Sirajo Ibrahim Maitakalmi.

Their collective presence underscored the magnitude of the defection and the growing support base for the APC in Sokoto State.

