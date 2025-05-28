South Africa: Gauteng Fires Spark Winter Safety Fears - South African News Briefs - May 28, 2025

Gauteng Fires Spark Winter Safety Fears



A spate of deadly fires in just seven days has left authorities and residents deeply concerned ahead of the winter season in Ekurhuleni, reports IOL. Fires broke out in Boksburg, Kwa-Thema, and Palm Ridge, with the most tragic incident in Marikana Informal Settlement, Kwa-Thema, where six families lost their lives and a child sustained serious injuries. The fires occurred in Boksburg, Kwa-Thema, and Palm Ridge, with the most tragic blaze in Marikana Informal Settlement, Kwa-Thema, where six family members died and a child was seriously injured. Other incidents included fatalities in Delmore, Ravensklip, and Palm Ridge. The city's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said that the importance of fire safety, especially in vulnerable informal settlements, and urged residents to follow safety tips such as keeping flammable materials away from heat sources and ensuring ventilation. Authorities remain on high alert but stress that safety starts at home. Residents are encouraged to report emergencies immediately.

Gauteng Braces for Water Disruptions as Rand Water Begins Maintenance

Rand Water's planned maintenance in Gauteng is scheduled to commence, resulting in low water pressure and temporary outages in parts of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni, reports SABC News. The water utility plans to extend maintenance to other provinces and expects the work to be completed by the end of July. Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai said that while the system will begin recovering immediately after maintenance, some areas may take time to return to normal. Full recovery is anticipated before the high-demand period in August.

Wandering Elephant Seal Safely Returned to Ocean

A Southern elephant seal, which caused a stir by wandering through Gordon's Bay, has been safely returned to the ocean after a multi-agency rescue effort, reports IOL. The sub-adult male seal was first spotted near Sir Lowry's Pass Road, prompting a response from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and several partners, including the City of Cape Town's Marine Unit, SANParks, Two Oceans Aquarium, and others. After securing the scene and carefully planning the rescue, the seal was safely sedated and transported back to the sea. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham praised the collaborative effort and public concern for the animal's welfare.

