Nigeria: More Than 40 Killed in Attacks in Nigeria's Benue State

28 May 2025
Radio France Internationale

More than 40 people have been killed in separate attacks in recent days in central Nigeria, a local government official said, the latest raids in a region where herders and farmers often clash over land access.

The attacks occurred in three villages between Friday and Sunday, chairman of the Gwer West local government area of Benue state, Ormin Torsar Victor, told news agencies.

At least 42 people were shot dead by suspected herders in a series of weekend attacks across Gwer West district in Nigeria's central Benue state, a local official said Reuters on Tuesday.

Thirty-two bodies were recovered from Sunday's assaults on the Ahume and Aondona villages, while 10 more were killed in a separate attack on the villages of Tyolaha and Tse-Ubiam on Saturday, said Victor Omnin, chairman of the Gwer West local government.

"It's a pathetic situation. As we speak, we are still recovering corpses," Omnin told journalists.

Decimated villages

"No less than 20 people were killed at Aondana village on Sunday," orsar Victor told AFP over the phone, adding that more than 10 others died in another village.

And a resident of Aondona, Ruthie Dan Sam, told AFP that "20 people were killed here in Aondona. "Children of less than two are being killed. The worst sight is a baby macheted on its mouth."

She added that other people had been killed in neighbouring villages, but she had no figures.

Victor also said that he and other locals had buried five people, including a father and two of his sons killed in the village of Tewa Biana "very close to a military base".

Benue State Police spokesperson Anene Sewuese Catherine confirmed two attacks in the area. She said one raid resulted in the death of a policeman who had "repelled an attack" and that "three dead bodies were discovered".

Unclear motives

Motive for the violence was not clear, but Victor blamed the "coordinated attacks" on Fulani cattle herders.

But such tensions are often worsened by overlapping ethnic and religious divisions in the region.

Benue is in Nigeria's Middle Belt, a region where the majority Muslim North meets the largely Christian South. The region faces competition over land use, with conflicts between herders, who seek grazing land for their cattle, and farmers, who need arable land for cultivation.

Muslim ethnic Fulani nomadic herders have long clashed there with settled farmers, many of whom are Christian, in Benue over access to land and resources.

Benue Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia's office said a Catholic priest was also shot in the area by the assailants, and is in critical but stable condition.

Benue has been one of the states hit hardest by such violence between nomadic herders and farmers who blame herdsmen for destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.

(with newswires)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.