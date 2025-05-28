Ethiopia, Italy Pledge to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA -- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation during a high-level meeting held at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

In a social media post following the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy stated that the discussion focused on enhancing diplomatic ties, expanding economic partnerships, and identifying new opportunities for investment between Ethiopia and Italy.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening collaboration across various sectors, guided by mutual respect and the longstanding friendship between our two nations," he noted.

The Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) also issued a statement indicating that the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored avenues to expand collaboration, particularly through increased investments and enhanced multilateral engagement.

The meeting builds on a history of close ties between the two countries. Since taking office, Prime Minister Abiy has worked to strengthen Ethiopia's relationship with Italy, meeting with successive Italian leaders. Notably, in October 2022, he met with Prime Minister Meloni shortly after she assumed office, where discussions focused on regional peace and security in the Horn of Africa (HoA) and Italy's continued support for Ethiopia's development.

Italy remains one of Ethiopia's key development partners, providing sustained support in areas such as industrialization, healthcare, agriculture, and cultural heritage preservation. Italian companies and the Italian Development Cooperation Agency continue to play an active role in Ethiopia's socio-economic development.

The visit to Italy was part of Prime Minister Abiy's broader European tour, which also included official stops in the Vatican and France, The Ethiopian Herald has learned

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 28 MAY 2025