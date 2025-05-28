Ethiopia: INSA Undertaking Initiatives to Bridge Cybersecurity Talent Gap

ADDIS ABABA - The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) has announced ongoing efforts to close the digital skills gap by recruiting and nurturing young talent to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity sector.

INSA revealed that the 4th Cyber Talent Challenge Summer Camp will begin on July 8, 2025.

During a press briefing yesterday, INSA's Cyber Excellence Center Director Bishaw Beyene, stated that various initiatives are being implemented to address the shortage of skilled professionals in cybersecurity and to advance the goals of Digital Ethiopia.

He noted that INSA plans to train over 300 young people as part of the fourth Cyber Talent Challenge Summer Camp, giving priority to graduates of the National 5 Million Coders Initiative.

This year marks the fourth round of the summer camp, which will run until August, upon completion of the training. Since the program's inception, INSA has trained nearly 500 individuals in the field.

Bishaw also highlighted that INSA is collaborating with Addis Ababa University and other higher education institutions to refine academic curricula and recruit top talent nationwide.

He emphasized that research shows a global shortage of 4.5 million cybersecurity professionals, largely due to inadequate efforts to tap into local talent.

Reflecting on last year's achievements, Bishaw recalled that 270 out of 300 participants successfully completed the training and joined Ethiopia's growing cybersecurity workforce.

The trainees are expected to play a vital role in enhancing digital governance and safeguarding public and private infrastructure from cyberattacks by contributing to a resilient defense system.

Bishaw invited all passionate and skilled individuals to register for the program starting June 8, 2025, at https://talent.insa.gov.et.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 28 MAY 2025