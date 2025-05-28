Africa: Ethiopia Tops Africa's Growth Rankings With 8.1% GDP Surge

ADDIS ABABA -- Defying regional and global economic headwinds, Ethiopia has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in Africa in 2025, posting an impressive 8.1% GDP growth, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This remarkable performance places Ethiopia at the forefront of the continent's economic resurgence, powered by continued infrastructure investment, gains in agricultural productivity, and improved access to public services. Despite persistent challenges, including inflationary pressures and public debt concerns, the country's development strategy appears to be bearing fruit.

With a population exceeding 120 million and one of the youngest demographics in the world, Ethiopia is leveraging its human capital and natural resources to accelerate growth. Analysts credit the government's state-led development model--focusing on public investment in transport, energy, and rural development--as a key factor in driving economic momentum.

"Ethiopia's resilience is notable, particularly in a year marked by global economic uncertainties and internal fiscal pressures," said economic analyst Binyam Getachew. "The country is reaping the benefits of long-term infrastructure projects and better service delivery at the grassroots level."

The IMF figures reflect a broader trend of economic resurgence across Africa, supported by reform agendas, regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and demographic shifts. However, Ethiopia's growth stands out in scale and consistency.

Still, economists warn that sustaining this growth will require renewed attention to macroeconomic stability, especially in tackling inflation, managing debt, and ensuring inclusive development that reaches all segments of the population.

The IMF has projected continued robust growth for Ethiopia in the near term, supported by the manufacturing sector, improved export capacity, and increased domestic demand.

As Africa's economic landscape evolves, Ethiopia's position at the top of the growth chart underscores both the country's potential and the importance of balancing ambition with structural reform.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 28 MAY 2025