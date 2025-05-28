Nigeria: Children's Day - Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Calls for End to Violence, Exploitation of Nigerian Children

27 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman

As the nation marks Children's Day on May 27, suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has issued a call for action, urging Nigerians to recommit themselves to protecting and empowering the country's children, whom she described as the "most precious asset" of the nation.

In a press statement released to commemorate the annual event, the female Senator decried the persistent challenges facing Nigerian children, particularly the girl-child, highlighting issues such as bullying, violence, and exploitation as critical threats to their safety and development.

"As emphasised in the statement of the president, we all must collectively encourage our children to stand up to bullies everywhere," Akpoti-Uduaghan stated. "We must build a society that supports and encourages the children to aspire for the highest levels of their dreams and ambitions."

The law, who has been a consistent advocate for social justice and child welfare, emphasised that safeguarding the future of Nigeria requires urgent investment in the foundational pillars of child development. She stressed that access to quality education, healthcare, and growth opportunities should not be luxuries but national priorities.

"By doing so, we can unlock their full potential and build a brighter future for our nation," she said.

Concluding her message on an uplifting note, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan extended words of hope and encouragement to children across the country: "I believe in you, I care about you, and I am committed to creating a society that values and protects your rights. Dream big, work hard, and never give up on your aspirations."

Her message echoed the broader national sentiment on Children's Day, reinforcing the urgent need for collective societal action to build a safer and more nurturing environment for all Nigerian children.

