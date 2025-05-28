Egypt: FM Probes Increasing Bilateral Trade Volume With Mauritania

27 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty had a meeting on Tuesday with Mauritania's Minister of Trade and Tourism Zainab bint Ahmednah, during which he stressed the importance of holding the Egyptian-Mauritanian Economic Forum annually.

Earlier today, Abdelatty participated in the opening session of the first edition of the Egyptian-Mauritanian Economic Forum, held in Nouakchott under the theme: "Promoting trade and investment cooperation between both countries."

During his meeting with the Mauritanian minister, Abdelatty underscored the need for joint efforts to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

He also shed light on some Egyptian businesses that could contribute to furthering bilateral cooperation in the trade, energy, infrastructure, and fishing industries, among others.

