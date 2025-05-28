Egypt, DPG Boost Coordination for Sustainable, Resilient Economy

27 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning Rania Al Mashat held a high-level meeting with the Executive Committee of the Development Partners Group (DPG) in Egypt to strengthen coordination on development efforts, as per a Cabinet statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova and head of cooperation at the EU delegation Sophie Vanhaeverbeke, with representatives from the French Development Agency (AFD), the embassies of Germany, Canada, Japan, France, the UK, and the World Bank also in attendance.

The discussions focused on aligning development cooperation with Egypt's national priorities and enhancing the effectiveness of development resources, especially as many donor countries shift funding inward due to domestic pressures.

Al Mashat highlighted the ministry's framework, Sustainability and Finance for Economic Development, which aims to build a resilient, data-driven economy. It supports export-oriented sectors, structural reforms, regional integration, and quality job creation through private sector engagement.

She also presented Egypt's Integrated National Financing Framework (E-INFF), which aims to diversify development finance sources, identify funding gaps, and bolster public-private partnerships. The strategy prioritises investment in key social sectors including education, healthcare, social protection and sanitation, while enhancing Egypt's capacity to attract green finance and climate adaptation funding.

Amwal Al Ghad

Edited By SIS

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

