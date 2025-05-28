Egypt: FM Meets Speaker of the National Assembly Mauritania

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty applauded the deeply rooted bonds between Egypt and Mauritania, expressing hope for elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

During a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Mauritania Mohamed Bamba Ould Meguett following the 2nd session of the Egyptian-Mauritanian committee in Nouakchott on Tuesday, Abdelatty reviewed the outcomes of the session, held for the first time since 2006.

He said this year's session reflected a mutual willingness to push bilateral relations forward, especially at the economic levels, highlighting the promising cooperation prospects in the sectors of higher education, energy, agriculture, fishing and fisheries, and infrastructure.

Abdelatty also emphasized the importance of promoting parliamentary cooperation, commending the regional role of Mauritania under the leadership of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

He also reiterated Egypt's support for Mauritania's counter-terrorism efforts.

During their meeting, the two sides also discussed a raft issues of common interest at the Arab and African levels, such as the ongoing situation in Gaza, Libya, Sudan, and the Sahel-Saharan region.