Egypt: PM Says Government Committed to Cutting External Debt, Attracting More FDI

27 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing external debt sustainably over the medium and long term, while stepping up efforts to attract new foreign direct investment (FDI) across key sectors.

Madbouly made the remarks on Tuesday while chairing a meeting of the ministerial committee on external debt management, attended by key economic officials including the ministers of industry, planning, finance, and investment, as well as central bank representatives.

Cabinet spokesman Mohamed El-Homsany said the meeting reviewed debt management efforts, foreign borrowing standards, and strategies to lower debt-to-GDP ratios.

The prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing private sector involvement and aligning public investments with development priorities.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.