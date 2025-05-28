Egypt: PM Says Government Committed to Cutting External Debt, Attracting More FDI

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing external debt sustainably over the medium and long term, while stepping up efforts to attract new foreign direct investment (FDI) across key sectors.

Madbouly made the remarks on Tuesday while chairing a meeting of the ministerial committee on external debt management, attended by key economic officials including the ministers of industry, planning, finance, and investment, as well as central bank representatives.

Cabinet spokesman Mohamed El-Homsany said the meeting reviewed debt management efforts, foreign borrowing standards, and strategies to lower debt-to-GDP ratios.

The prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing private sector involvement and aligning public investments with development priorities.