Nigeria: Police Arrest Couple for Child Trafficking, Rescue 12 Children - Official

27 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Police said the couple allegedly operated an unregistered motherless babies' home in their apartment at Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba, Abia State.

The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a couple for alleged child trafficking in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, said in a statement on Monday that 12 children were rescued from the couple.

She identified the couple as Sunday Emebo, 49, and wife, Blessing, 42.

The police mentioned the names of the rescued children, but PREMIUM TIMES could not publish them because they are all minors.

How they were arrested

Mrs Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said detectives from Abia State Police Command arrested the couple following a tip-off at about 11:45 p.m. on 19 May.

The police spokesperson said the couple was arrested for allegedly operating an unregistered motherless babies' home in their apartment at Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba.

She said the 12 children rescued from the couple were between six months and 14 years old and hail from different villages in Arochukwu, a local government in Abia State.

"The rescued children have been safely handed over to the Ministry of Women Affairs for custody. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

"The suspects are currently being interrogated at the state Criminal Investigation Department, Umuahia and will soon be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation," she said.

Mrs Chinaka assured that the state police command was committed to fighting crime in the state and appealed to parents, guardians, and all Nigerians to be security-conscious and ensure the safety of their children.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria in 2015 enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act which outlawed all acts of human trafficking in the country.

The Act prescribes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of N1 million for the trafficking of children, depending on the purpose of such trafficking.

Several persons have been convicted of child trafficking across the country.

The Kano State High Court, in July 2021, sentenced a man, Paul Owne, to 91 years in prison for kidnapping and trafficking of children in the state for sale in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, River State, in 2019, sentenced three persons to 12 years imprisonment for trafficking a two-year-old child and one other child.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.