South Africa: Volunteering On the Fire Line

Miles Kidson has always loved the outdoors. Hiking, rock climbing and long walks in nature have always been "my thing", he said. It brings him peace of mind, especially after a long, stressful day in front of the books.

As an MSc physics graduate-in-waiting at the University of Cape Town (UCT), life can get wild. So, when a group of friends suggested that they sign up for the Volunteer Wildfire Service (VWS) programme, Kidson was keen. It seemed like the perfect way to free his mind and give back to the environment.

It's been just over a year since he joined the VWS and he is enjoying every minute. The bonus: he's already learned so much about firefighting procedures and techniques, as well as how a volunteer-based service like the VWS operates and how it is structured.

"As someone who loves the outdoors as much as me, there's almost a moral obligation to help preserve it in some way. The VWS relies almost entirely on volunteers and to see a group of people work together in the way that they do is truly inspiring. You know everyone there is doing what they're doing out of love and commitment to the cause," he said.

What it takes

Signing up as a volunteer firefighter is no child's play. The organisation trains new recruits during the winter season, and a basic wildfire suppression course is a must. This programme teaches volunteers about how fires start and are spread and how they can be suppressed. The course helps volunteers to effectively assess a fire and, if necessary, attack the fire using various techniques. All teams are made up of about eight members, including a crew leader.

Kidson said all volunteers, including those who qualified in previous years, are required to participate in training scenarios and hikes every year to ratify their participation. Volunteers must have a good level of fitness and prove that they are fit enough. Everyone undergoes a pack test at the start of the fire season that requires them to carry about 20 kg of weight for 5 km in under 45 minutes.

"There's a lot of interesting information and some very useful skills that come in handy that volunteers can use when they are not on the fire line."

"The training is quite intense because the VWS needs to maintain its high standard. But there's a lot of interesting information and some very useful skills that come in handy that volunteers can use when they are not on the fire line," he said.

While Kidson has not responded to any fires yet, he said he has attended a few prescribed burns, where certain patches of land are either burned for ecological reasons or to create firebreaks to manage future fires. He said he found these exercises very informative.

Distraction from the books

For Kidson, who's recently wrapped up his MSc and eagerly awaiting his graduation date, the volunteer programme has been a good distraction from the books because it's given him an opportunity to occupy his mind with something else he enjoys.

"As a student, I think it's an incredibly useful opportunity to have something to do that doesn't directly relate to your studies. Of course, your studies are incredibly important and should be top priority. But ensuring that you're not entirely consumed by the books is, in my opinion, of greater importance," he said.

"By volunteering you are taking your mind off your studies for a stretch of time and we know that helps with balance."

By giving up their time through volunteering, he added, also means that students are involved in community engagement and upliftment and are giving back to organisations who are making a difference in society. And it doesn't have to be firefighting. He reminded students that there are other organisations around campus that always need extra hands.

"It's a win-win. By volunteering you are taking your mind off your studies for a stretch of time, and we know that helps with balance. But you're also giving back to the community and that goes a long way," Kidson said.