Malawi: Whose Interests Is AG Thabo Chakaka Protecting in Appealing CDF Ruling? Not Malawians

Whose Interests Is AG Thabo Chakaka Protecting in Appealing CDF Ruling? Not Malawians

28 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
editorial

The Attorney General's decision to challenge the High Court ruling on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is nothing short of an affront to progress, transparency, and the people of Malawi. It raises one unavoidable question: Whose interest is he serving? Because it is certainly not that of the Malawian public.

The High Court's ruling--widely applauded by civil society, legal experts, and ordinary citizens alike--sought to untangle the political stranglehold over CDF and return power to the people. It was a decisive step toward curbing abuse, reducing corruption, and ensuring that development funds reach the communities they are meant to serve. The judgment was not only progressive; it was necessary.

Yet, the Attorney General--acting "on the request of his client" (who, exactly?)--has chosen to appeal the ruling, citing "significant disruption" to the administration of the fund. Disruption to whom? To the political elites who have long used the CDF as a tool for patronage and self-enrichment? To MPs who treat public resources like personal cash cows for vote-buying and popularity contests?

Let us not be fooled by the vague language of "clarification and redress." What we are witnessing is a thinly veiled attempt to protect a broken status quo that has enabled unchecked abuse of resources under the guise of development. If the Attorney General is truly committed to the "orderly and effective" use of the CDF, then he should be the first to welcome judicial scrutiny--not resist it.

This appeal is not about legality; it is about preserving political control over public money. It is about keeping power where it has always been--firmly in the hands of the few--while communities remain underdeveloped and sidelined.

The people of Malawi deserve answers. Who is the Attorney General truly representing? The Constitution, which guarantees good governance and equitable development? Or vested political interests terrified of losing their grip on a misused slush fund?

This is not just a legal maneuver--it is a betrayal. A betrayal of the communities yearning for genuine development. A betrayal of the principle that public funds must serve the public good, not the whims of politicians.

The appeal must be withdrawn. Let the High Court ruling stand. Let Malawi move forward.

