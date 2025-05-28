Malawi: Joyce Banda Rallies Bangwe Voters - Promises Jobs, Free Education and Revived Development

28 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

Former President and People's Party (PP) leader Dr. Joyce Banda has urged Bangwe residents in Blantyre to vote for her in the September 16 General Elections, promising to revive stalled development projects and improve people's lives.

Speaking at a packed rally at Desert Ground, Banda slammed the current administration for neglecting Malawians' basic needs, calling the situation "national suicide."

She expressed frustration over the abandonment and mismanagement of development initiatives she launched during her presidency, pledging to restart and oversee them properly if elected.

"I will prioritize free secondary education, maternal health services, affordable farm input loans, job and wealth creation," Banda said. "I've been in government systems--I know how to deliver results."

She also revealed that she has already secured over 10,000 job opportunities for Malawian youth in various countries.

The rally saw a boost for the PP as over 80 members from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Chikwawa Central switched allegiance. Their representative, Francis Chagaka, said they were drawn by Banda's compassionate and visionary leadership.

However, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba dismissed the defection, saying he didn't recognize the individuals and insisting it wouldn't dent the party's strength.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.