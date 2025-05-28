Malawi: Chiefs Applaud Jiya for Game-Changing Developments in Lilongwe City Centre

Traditional leaders in Lilongwe City Centre Constituency have showered praise on their Member of Parliament, Alfred Jiya, for spearheading a wave of transformative development projects across the area.

Speaking during a community interface meeting organised by Jiya in Area 18, Senior Group Block Leader Sandram Banda highlighted major strides made under Jiya's leadership--including construction of roads, bridges, school blocks, and improved water and sanitation facilities.

"This is the kind of leadership we need--visible, impactful, and inclusive," said Banda. "Honourable Jiya is not just talking development, he is delivering it."

Addressing the gathering, Jiya reaffirmed his commitment to development and underscored the importance of working hand-in-hand with local leaders.

"As an MP, I believe in accountability and consultation. I came here to engage you directly--to inform you about how we've used the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the progress we've made, and to officially confirm that I'll be contesting again under the Malawi Congress Party in the upcoming elections," Jiya said.

He emphasized that meaningful development must be community-driven: "When you leave people behind--especially traditional leaders--you're not really representing anyone. Chiefs are the bridge between government and the people."

Echoing the sentiment, Banda noted that involving traditional leaders in development fosters ownership and reduces vandalism.

"When chiefs are engaged, the community owns the projects. That's when we see sustainability and pride in public infrastructure," he added.

Gift Chisaka, the MCP Constituency Chairperson, hailed Jiya as a people-centered leader who commands strong grassroots support.

"In the last election, Jiya secured over 90% of the vote--and this time we're heading for 100%. The community is solidly behind him because they see the results with their own eyes," said Chisaka.

With development on the ground and overwhelming local backing, Jiya's momentum heading into the next election looks not just promising--but unstoppable.