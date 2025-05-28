Malawi: Chessam Rolls Out 2025 National Schools Chess League

28 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

The Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM), in partnership with the Malawi School Sports Association (MASSA), has launched the 2025 National Schools Chess League (NSCL), aimed at boosting chess in secondary schools nationwide.

CHESSAM publicity secretary Francisco Mwangupili said the competition, sponsored by NICO Asset Managers, kicks off this weekend--May 31--with divisional qualifiers. Each division will produce four boys' and four girls' teams for the next stage.

"Schools can register up to two teams--one boys' and one girls' team," he said. The league will unfold in three stages: divisional qualifiers, a double round-robin tournament to pick top teams, and the National Finals, where champions will vie for the national crown.

Limbe CDSS (boys) and Atsikana Paulendo (girls) are the defending champions.

CHESSAM president Mpilo Mizere said the league is part of a bigger dream: "This is more than a tournament--it's our vision to make Malawi a chess-playing nation."

Participation is free, and registration closes on May 28, 2025.

