Tunisia: Eid Al-Adha, June 6 (Mufti of Republic)

27 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Wednesday, May 28, will be the first day of the month of Dhu al-Hijja 1446 of the Hegira, Mufti of the Republic Hichem Ben Mahmoud announced in a statement on Tuesday evening.

This follows the observation of the lunar crescent, confirmed both religiously and astronomically, and is consistent with the announcement made earlier today by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Mufti added that the day of Arafat will correspond to Thursday June 5, 2025, i.e. Dhu al-Hijja 9, 1446, and that the feast of Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday June 6, 2025, corresponding to Dhu al-Hijja 10, 1446.

