Congo-Kinshasa: Bunia - Monusco Launches Construction of Training Hall for Judicial Actors

In Ituri Province, MONUSCO launched construction work on May 22, 2025, for a new training facility dedicated to military justice actors. The building will be located within the premises of the Ituri Superior Military Prosecutor's Office in Bunia. The project responds to a request from the Senior Military Prosecutor, who expressed the need for a dedicated space to enhance the technical and professional skills of judicial personnel.

According to judicial authorities, the new facility is part of ongoing efforts to combat impunity and promote the rule of law. It aims to improve training conditions while further professionalizing case handling and prosecution processes within the military justice system.

Funded at a cost of 49,998 US dollars, the quick-impact project is implemented by MONUSCO through its Justice Support Section. It aims to strengthen the operational capacity of the Superior Military Prosecutor's Office and ensure ongoing training for its personnel.

Colonel Wawina, Advocate General of the Ituri Superior Military Prosecutor's Office, welcomed the initiative and highlighted the benefits it will bring in terms of training and professional development:

"This training room meets a real need. Until now, we had to rent rooms to train young magistrates, which was very costly. Now we'll be able to organize training sessions in a suitable environment, which will enhance the skills of our staff and other judicial actors."

In addition to the training hall, the project includes the construction of a new secretariat for the Superior Military Prosecutor's Office. This infrastructure will physically separate the offices of the superior prosecutor from those of the garrison, thereby improving administrative organization and working conditions.

"Currently, the secretariat of the Superior Military Prosecutor's Office is mixed with that of the garrison, and even the IT personnel share the same space," Colonel Wawina noted.

Josiah Obat, Head of the MONUSCO Office in Ituri, reaffirmed the Mission's commitment to supporting the judicial sector in the fight against impunity:

"Ituri continues to be affected by armed conflict, along with its toll of human rights and international humanitarian law violations. This project addresses a fundamental need by providing judicial personnel with an adequate setting to develop their skills."

The construction work, expected to take four months, also includes the development of a specialized room for digital investigations. A complementary project is being prepared to equip the room with appropriate materials.

This support aligns with MONUSCO's mandate, which includes strengthening public institutions, supporting the judiciary, fighting impunity, and consolidating the rule of law to help achieve sustainable peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.