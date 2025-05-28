Uganda: DStv Named Most Admired African Media Brand 2025

Addis Ababa — DStv has been officially recognized as the number one Most Admired African Media Brand in the Brand Africa 100 in the Africa's Best Brands 2025 rankings. This recognition also sees DStv, Africa's leading entertainment platform, inducted into the prestigious Brand Africa Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for iconic African brands that have significantly shaped the continent's global image and competitiveness over the years.

The announcement was made at a high-profile ceremony hosted at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, where leaders from across the African media and branding landscape gathered to honour the continent's most impactful brands.

Launched in 1995, DStv has evolved from a digital satellite television pioneer into a content powerhouse, transforming the African viewing experience through continuous innovation, investment in local content, and a deep commitment to telling African stories.

"This honour reflects the incredible journey we've taken with our audiences across Africa," said Calvo Mawela, Group CEO of MultiChoice.

"Being named Africa's most admired media brand and joining the Brand Africa Hall of Fame is not just a celebration of where we've come from--it's a reaffirmation of where we're going. Our commitment to local storytelling, cultural authenticity, and innovation remains stronger than ever. We are proud to be a brand that not only entertains but uplifts and connects Africans through stories that matter."

Each year, the Brand Africa 100 survey identifies the most admired brands across the continent, based on independent research conducted in over 30 African countries, representing over 85% of Africa's population and GDP, with more than 150,000 brand mentions and 5,930 unique brands. The rankings are compiled through a rigorous process led by research partners including GeoPoll, Kantar, Integrate, and Analysis, making it the only pan-African, research-led and non-commercial brand equity study of its kind.

DStv's induction into the Hall of Fame further cements its position not just as a media brand, but as a cultural force that continues to shape narratives and inspire pride across Africa. Through its investments in local productions, partnerships with African creators, and focus on quality storytelling, DStv remains at the forefront of Africa's growing creative economy.

DStv was also honoured with the same top recognition in 2024, reinforcing its consistent excellence and enduring connection with audiences across Africa. Since its launch 30 years ago with just 16 channels, DStv has evolved into a dynamic content powerhouse, offering a rich mix of local productions, global entertainment, and integrated streaming options. Today, it serves millions of households across the continent, delivering hundreds of channels and platforms that reflect the diversity, creativity, and aspirations of African viewers.