Eritrea: Funeral Service of Minister Woldemicael Abraha

Asmara — The funeral service of veteran fighter and Minister of Local Government, Woldemicael Abraha, was held at Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, family members, and a large number of nationals.

Veteran freedom fighter Minister Woldemicael Abraha began his political career in 1961 as a member of the Eritrean Liberation Movement. He formally joined the EPLF in 1974 and was elected to the Central Committee during the two of the EPLF congresses. He was also elected as a member of the PFDJ Central Committee and the National Assembly at the 3rd Congress held in 1994.

Minister Woldemicael played a pivotal role in consolidating EPLF mass associations, serving as Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Workers (1979-1987) and as Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Unions of Eritrean Workers, Students, and Women.

Following Eritrea's independence, Minister Woldemicael served with dedication in various high-level Government positions, including Head of the Ports and Marine Transport Authority, Governor of the Central Region, Eritrean Ambassador to Germany, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, Minister of Transportation and Communication, and finally as Minister of Local Government.

President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath on the tomb of Minister Woldemicael Abraha on behalf of the Eritrean Government. Mr. Yemane Gebreab laid a wreath on behalf of the PFDJ; Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government; and Ms. Mewalit Woldemicael, daughter of the veteran fighter.

Minister Woldemicael Abraha passed away on 24 May at the age of 87 in Asmara due to illness.