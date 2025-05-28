Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Targets Al-Shabaab Militants Near Kismayo

28 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU, Somalia, May 28, 2025 - The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, carried out an airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab militants approximately 40 kilometers northwest of the southern port city of Kismayo, officials said Wednesday.

The strike forms part of ongoing joint efforts to degrade the operational capacity of Al-Shabaab, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, which continues to pose a threat to Somali civilians, national security forces, and international partners.

In a statement, the Somali government expressed its appreciation for AFRICOM's support and reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating the insurgent group.

Authorities emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with both the Somali public and international allies to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

No civilian casualties were reported in the operation, according to initial assessments.

The U.S. supports Somali forces and a multinational African Union force with drone strikes, intelligence, and training of the SNA's elite Danab forces based in Beleddogle airfield.

