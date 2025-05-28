Ethiopia: Council Begins Election Officials' Registration

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council's Election Executive Board began a nationwide awareness campaign and registration process for election officials yesterday under the theme: "Elections for a Strong Institution."

In his opening speech, EIASC Election Executive Board Chairperson Abdulaziz Ibrahim Fatto (PhD) emphasized the importance of election officials fulfilling their duties to maintain unity among the Ulemas.

He stated that elections will take place in four clusters, aimed at addressing the challenges facing the Muslim community. The chairman also highlighted that these elections are essential for promoting peace and justice nationwide.

He further mentioned that over the years in leadership, the council has a track record of significant achievements. He noted that to ensure these successes continue and are strengthened, new leaders for the council will be selected through fair and nationwide elections across the country.

To ensure fair and credible elections, voters will cast their ballots digitally, the chairman stated. He added that representatives from mosques across all regions of the country will participate and be elected.

He said that this digital approach aims to enhance transparency and accessibility, allowing more citizens to engage in the electoral process. Also it expected to streamline voting and ensure that every voice is heard, fostering a sense of community and responsibility among the electorate, he added.

He urged all participants to ensure the election is conducted properly and that its outcome addresses the Muslim community's aspirations for institutional building and the creation of a strong, unified institution.

He conveyed a message to the Muslim community, encouraging them to uphold unity, respect, and cooperation to collectively strengthen their shared institution. Moreover, urging the Muslim community to safeguard their unity from any activities that might exploit the election as a cover to sow discord.

The program was attended by members and leaders of the Election Executive Board, council's leadership, Ulemas, community leaders, and election executives from various regional places.