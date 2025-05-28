Ethiopia: Faith-Based Groups Push for Dialogue, Peace

ADDIS ABABA — Religious institutions across Ethiopia have been urged to play a more active role in promoting peace, unity, and social harmony, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen peaceful coexistence among the country's diverse communities.

The call was made during a high-level discussion held in Addis Ababa, focused on the synergy between government and faith-based organizations in cultivating a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Speaking at the event, , the Addis Ababa Peace and Security Bureau Deputy Head Tesfaye Chane stressed that religious institutions hold a unique and powerful position in Ethiopia's peace-building efforts.

"Though Ethiopia is a secular state, the collaboration between the government and religious leaders is vital to the nation's stability and development," he said.

Tesfaye emphasized that religious leaders must go beyond traditional spiritual roles to become advocates of social cohesion. By instilling moral values and promoting dialogue, they can help defuse tensions and foster national unity. "Faith-based organizations are indispensable in building peace-loving communities and bridging divides," he added.

The discussion highlighted how religious institutions--through their vast networks and moral influence--can be instrumental in conflict resolution and reconciliation efforts. Case studies presented during the session demonstrated how local faith leaders have successfully mediated disputes and quelled unrest in their communities.

Participants underscored that places of worship should be seen not just as spiritual centers but also as hubs for community engagement and positive transformation. Religious leaders, they noted, are uniquely positioned to inspire a sense of shared identity and collective purpose among Ethiopia's many ethnic and religious groups.

As Ethiopia continues to navigate complex social and political dynamics, the forum reiterated the critical need for a united front. Strengthening the collaboration between state actors and religious institutions was framed as a key strategy in building a more inclusive and harmonious society.

The event concluded with a resounding call for religious organizations to take the lead in championing peace--standing as pillars of unity in a country defined by its diversity.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 28 MAY 2025