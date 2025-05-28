Ethiopia: State Set for Investment Forum

28 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By WAKUMAN KUDAMA

ADDIS ABABA — Oromia State is stepping up its efforts to attract both local and international investors as it prepares to host a high-level investment forum on May 31, 2025, here in Addis.

Organized by the Oromia Investment and Industry Bureau, the forum is expected to draw a broad spectrum of participants -- including federal and regional officials, prominent business leaders, and key stakeholders -- to explore Oromia's rapidly expanding investment landscape.

The state government is promoting Oromia as a prime destination for investment in Ethiopia, offering a compelling package of incentives. These include multi-year income tax exemptions, duty-free import privileges, and access to land, in addition to a favorable climate that supports year-round operations.

Sectors identified as high-priority for investment include agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, and services -- areas where Oromia has both natural advantages and untapped potential.

"The upcoming forum is not just about showcasing opportunities," noted officials from the Bureau in a letter to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA). "It's a strategic move to build trust with investors and signal that Oromia is ready for business."

The event will also serve as a vital networking platform, enabling stakeholders to exchange ideas, initiate partnerships, and align efforts toward sustainable economic growth. With its rich natural resources, large labor force, and increasingly investor-friendly policies, Oromia is aiming to reposition itself as a key player in Ethiopia's broader economic development agenda.

This initiative reflects Oromia's proactive stance on economic transformation -- leveraging its strategic assets to attract investment that can drive job creation, infrastructure development, and inclusive growth across the region.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.