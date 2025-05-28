Ethiopia: State Set for Investment Forum

ADDIS ABABA — Oromia State is stepping up its efforts to attract both local and international investors as it prepares to host a high-level investment forum on May 31, 2025, here in Addis.

Organized by the Oromia Investment and Industry Bureau, the forum is expected to draw a broad spectrum of participants -- including federal and regional officials, prominent business leaders, and key stakeholders -- to explore Oromia's rapidly expanding investment landscape.

The state government is promoting Oromia as a prime destination for investment in Ethiopia, offering a compelling package of incentives. These include multi-year income tax exemptions, duty-free import privileges, and access to land, in addition to a favorable climate that supports year-round operations.

Sectors identified as high-priority for investment include agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, and services -- areas where Oromia has both natural advantages and untapped potential.

"The upcoming forum is not just about showcasing opportunities," noted officials from the Bureau in a letter to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA). "It's a strategic move to build trust with investors and signal that Oromia is ready for business."

The event will also serve as a vital networking platform, enabling stakeholders to exchange ideas, initiate partnerships, and align efforts toward sustainable economic growth. With its rich natural resources, large labor force, and increasingly investor-friendly policies, Oromia is aiming to reposition itself as a key player in Ethiopia's broader economic development agenda.

This initiative reflects Oromia's proactive stance on economic transformation -- leveraging its strategic assets to attract investment that can drive job creation, infrastructure development, and inclusive growth across the region.