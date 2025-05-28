Egypt: Cooperation in the Fields of Electric Power and Sustainable Transport Signed

28 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation,Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, signed the letter of intent with Ms. Maria Håkansson, CEO of Swed Fund, during the activities of the second Egyptian-Swedish Business Forum, attended by Mr. Hassan Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Mr. Benjamin Dosa, Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

Under the letter of intent, the Swedish Development Finance Institution will provide developmental grants to prepare feasibility studies aimed at improving the stability and efficiency of the electricity network, in addition to financing consultancy services for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Following the signing, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat expressed her appreciation for seizing this opportunity during the joint business forum between the two countries to sign the letter of intent between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and the Swedish side, noting the successful and ongoing cooperation between the two parties regarding the consultancy services provided by the Swedish side, which confirms the mutual desire to enhance areas of cooperation.

Al-Mashat explained that this signing represents an extension of the existing cooperation between the two countries and reflects the strength of the friendship and cooperation bond that unites them, based on mutual understanding and trust, in order to achieve shared priorities, particularly in the sectors of energy and urban transport.

Egyptian Cabinet

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.