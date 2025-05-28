Egypt: Cooperation in the Fields of Electric Power and Sustainable Transport Signed

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation,Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, signed the letter of intent with Ms. Maria Håkansson, CEO of Swed Fund, during the activities of the second Egyptian-Swedish Business Forum, attended by Mr. Hassan Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Mr. Benjamin Dosa, Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

Under the letter of intent, the Swedish Development Finance Institution will provide developmental grants to prepare feasibility studies aimed at improving the stability and efficiency of the electricity network, in addition to financing consultancy services for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Following the signing, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat expressed her appreciation for seizing this opportunity during the joint business forum between the two countries to sign the letter of intent between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and the Swedish side, noting the successful and ongoing cooperation between the two parties regarding the consultancy services provided by the Swedish side, which confirms the mutual desire to enhance areas of cooperation.

Al-Mashat explained that this signing represents an extension of the existing cooperation between the two countries and reflects the strength of the friendship and cooperation bond that unites them, based on mutual understanding and trust, in order to achieve shared priorities, particularly in the sectors of energy and urban transport.

Egyptian Cabinet