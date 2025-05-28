Mauritius: LGSC to Recruit 2,245 Manual Workers Shortly, Announces Deputy Prime Minister

The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) will recruit 2,245 scavengers and manual workers and vacancy notices for these posts have been advertised as from today, said the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger, this morning, during a press conference at the Lunch Room of the National Assembly in Port Louis.

He was flanked by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum; the Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; and the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea.

Addressing the press, Mr Bérenger stated that the recruitment exercise will be carried out legally, in transparency and on the basis of merit. The 1,463 workers who were appointed unlawfully last year can also apply, he stated.

Mr Bérenger highlighted that the LGSC will ensure that each position is filled through a fair and competitive selection process. He further reassured that Government will provide full financial and administrative support to Municipalities and District Councils pending the recruitment of the 2,245 workers so as to ensure that public services continue to function smoothly during the transition period.

Speaking about the illegal recruitment of the 1,463 manual workers, the Deputy Prime Minister condemned this practice and recalled that these appointments effected within local authorities last year were approved solely by the former Chairperson of the LGSC, in contravention of statutory procedures requiring collective decision-making by the Commission.

According to Mr Bérenger, the recruitment was illegal and unjust towards those who deserved these jobs. He insisted that Government has taken necessary actions to address the unfair and unlawful recruitment of these 1,463 manual workers.

He further recalled that Cabinet has decided to set up a sub-committee comprising Ministers Bhagwan, Nagalingum, Woochit and Gondeea, to address this issue. The Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, has been briefed accordingly on the work accomplished by the committee, said the Deputy Prime Minister.