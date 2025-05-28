Nigeria: Experts Call for Better Legislative Process

The two controversial bills and their eventual withdrawals have reignited debate over the quality of legislative agenda-setting at the National Assembly, especially from its leadership.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, welcomed the withdrawals but expressed concern over the trend.

"First and foremost, we salute him for withdrawing this funny bill, which had no meaningful basis," Rafsanjani said. "Legislators are elected to make laws that promote good governance, national development and democratic progress--not laws that drag us backward."

He warned against what he called a growing culture of symbolic or controversial proposals without substance. "The business of lawmaking is serious. It's not about bringing bills for the sake of attention. Our lawmakers should focus on what truly matters to Nigerians."

Rafsanjani urged the Speaker and other lawmakers to focus on critical issues like constitutional amendments, electoral reforms, economic legislation, and national stability. He also stressed the importance of broader stakeholder engagement.

"If the Speaker had consulted with civil society groups or his constituents before presenting the bill, he would have known the backlash it would generate. Engagement is key," he said.

Political analyst and senior lecturer at Bayero University Kano, Dr Aminu Hayatu, echoed similar concerns, warning that bypassing public consultation could erode trust in both the legislature and the policies it produces.

"In a democracy, when either the executive or the legislature proposes a policy that could significantly impact the public, the first step should always be to build trust," Dr Hayatu said. "This isn't a codified rule, but it's a time-tested strategy."

He explained that this trust-building often begins informally through what political insiders refer to as a "whispering campaign"--a subtle method of gauging public sentiment before formalising a legislative proposal.

"It's about floating the idea quietly--through back channels, small gatherings, or respected community influencers. The goal is simple: listen before you legislate," he said. "If the initial feedback is positive--if people are open to the idea or at least willing to engage with it--then lawmakers know they have some ground to move forward. By the time the bill reaches the floor, public support is already partially secured."

Hayatu cautioned that when this process is bypassed and legislation appears abruptly, it often sparks backlash.

"It sends the wrong signal. It creates the impression that leaders are either unprepared or disconnected from the people's real concerns," he said.

He added that "This is why, in functional democracies, the conversation around potential laws starts long before they reach the chambers of the National Assembly. Sometimes it happens at policy conferences, town halls, or through the media--spaces where citizens from across the country can contribute meaningfully to national discourse."

While the Speaker's withdrawal of the voting bill may have defused immediate tensions, civil society groups say the episode reveals a broader need for strategic, people-centred electoral reforms.

Yiaga Africa's Itodo noted that genuine reforms must go beyond symbolic gestures or legal compulsion.

"To address low voter turnout, we must tackle root causes like insecurity, voter suppression, disenfranchisement, and lack of trust in the electoral system," he said.