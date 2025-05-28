Nigeria: Speaker Withdraws 2nd Bill in 9 Months

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn a controversial bill seeking to make voting compulsory for eligible Nigerians--his second legislative U-turn in nine months following public backlash over bills widely criticised as undemocratic.

This latest withdrawal comes after fierce opposition from civil society organisations, legal experts, and the public, who described the proposed law as unconstitutional and impractical.

The bill sought to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to impose a six-month jail term or a fine of N100,000 on any registered voter who fails to cast their ballot in national, state or local elections.

Daily Trust reports that the bill, co-sponsored by Abbas and Daniel Asama Ago, had passed second reading on May 15. Officially titled A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act, 2022 to make it Mandatory for Nigerians of Maturity Age to Vote in All National and State Elections and for Related Matters (HB.1930), it was intended to boost civic engagement and voter turnout, which have been historically low in Nigeria.

However, the Speaker announced its withdrawal Sunday night through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, citing "extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders."

"From the outset, the bill was introduced with the best of intentions... Nevertheless, the Speaker acknowledges that lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiment," the statement read.

The Speaker added that he would now pursue "positive incentives and innovative approaches" to encourage higher voter participation without resorting to compulsion.

The proposed legislation had faced widespread condemnation from legal and civil rights advocates.

Prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, had described the bill as "unconstitutional," arguing it infringed on citizens' rights to privacy, freedom of conscience, and freedom of expression as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.

Other critical voices included Yiaga Africa, CISLAC and CHRICED, which warned that the bill amounted to criminalising a fundamental right. Yiaga Africa, in a statement by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo, said: "Making voting a legal obligation punishable by sanctions would have undermined the very foundations of our democracy."

While acknowledging the intention to reverse Nigeria's low voter turnout--under 30 per cent in the 2023 general election--Itodo stressed the need for reforms that remove systemic barriers to participation rather than impose penalties.

"We reiterate our call on the National Assembly to prioritise electoral reforms that rebuild public trust, improve election integrity, and remove structural and systemic barriers to participation," Itodo added.

The group recommended reforms such as early voting for election workers, mandatory electronic transmission of results, and establishing an Electoral Offences Commission.