Nigeria: Tinubu Steps in With 14-Day Grace Period

Meanwhile, following mounting public criticism over the mass revocation of property titles, the FCTA announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed a 14-day moratorium for defaulters to settle their debts.

In a statement signed by Nwankwoeze and shared by Wike's media aide, it was revealed that affected property holders could now pay up their ground rent alongside penalties within the window.

"For properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by defaulters as a penalty, in addition to the ground rent owed," the statement said.

"Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay N3 million, while those in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II will pay N2 million, all in addition to outstanding rent."

Nwankwoeze further disclosed that individuals who acquired properties without perfecting title documents through the mandatory minister's consent now have two weeks to regularise their ownership with the Department of Land Administration.

"Furthermore, the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has granted a 14-day grace period for all property holders in the FCT to pay their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) or Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills or risk revocation," the statement warned.