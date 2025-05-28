Nigeria: The U-Turn

The latest U-turn marks the second time Speaker Abbas has backtracked on a controversial bill he personally sponsored.

In August 2024, he withdrew the Counter Subversion and Other Related Offences Bill (HB.1652) which sought to criminalise refusal to sing the reintroduced national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee." The bill, introduced on July 23, proposed a 10-year jail term for defaulters and was met with swift outrage from Nigerians.

The move came barely two months after the National Assembly passed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reverted the country to the old anthem championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and signed into law on May 29--his administration's first anniversary.

Many critics described the anthem reversal as misplaced, arguing it offered no solution to the country's pressing economic and security crises. Prominent Nigerians, including former minister Oby Ezekwesili and activist Aisha Yesufu, denounced the proposal to criminalise dissent over the anthem as authoritarian and unnecessary.

Announcing the bill's withdrawal at that time, Abbas's spokesman said the Speaker "has always prioritised listening to the citizens and fostering unity," and would not support legislation that could "disrupt the peace and unity of our nation."