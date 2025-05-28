Africa/Republic of Congo - Appointment of Bishop of Ouesso

28 May 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Brice Armand Ibombo, of the clergy of Gamboma, until now vice rector of the Emile Card. Biayenda National Theological Major Seminary in Brazzaville, as bishop of the diocese of Ouesso, Republic of the Congo.

Msgr. Brice Armand Ibombo was born on 23 November 1973 in Abala, in the diocese of Gamboma. After studying philosophy at the Msgr. Georges-Firmin Singha Philosophical Major Seminary of Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, and theology at the major seminary of Concordia-Pordenone, Italy, he was awarded a doctorate in Church history from the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome.

He was ordained a priest on 28 August 2004.

He has held the following offices: parish vicar of the Cathedral of Santo Stefano Protomartire of Concordia Sagittaria (2004-2010), parish administrator of Santa Maria degli Angelii in Caraffa del Bianco (2010-2013), secretary of the Episcopal Conference of the Congo (2013-2023), parish cooperator in Notre-Dame des Victoires of Ouenzé (2014-2015), lecturer in the Department of History of Marien Ngouabi University, Brazzaville (since 2014), member of the College of Consultors of the diocese of Gamboma (since 2019), and vice rector of the Emile Card. Biayenda National Theological Major Seminary in Brazzaville (since 2024).

