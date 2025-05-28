Ghana: Dutch Horticulture Business Delegation Ends 3-Day Trade Mission in Ghana

A three-day high-impact trade mission of 32 Dutch agribusiness leaders of 19 Dutch companies in Ghana aimed at boosting Dutch-Ghanaian collaboration in the horticultural industry has ended in Accra.

The mission, led by the Dutch Vice Minister of Agriculture, Mr Marten van den Berg, was hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana on Monday, together with the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC), the mission brought together companies, government bodies, and knowledge institutions of both countries.

The visit is a key milestone in the Netherlands' dedication to integrating development cooperation with private sector development in Ghana.

Through business matchmaking meetings, site visits, and policy interactions, the mission aims to stimulate and generate interest among Dutch businesses to venture into Ghana's growing horticulture sector, showcase the impact of development cooperation in creating a better business environment, and, gather insights into the gaps companies encounter when considering investing in Ghana and utilising such findings to guide Dutch agricultural policy in Ghana.

Some of the highlights of the mission included business reception, Ghanaian with government officials and local horticulture and trade stakeholders, embassy partners, visits to innovative horticultural enterprises in the Volta Region, such as Iribov and Fruitmaster Greenhouse; a Farmer Field Day organised by Ghanaian small holder farmers, the Horticultural Business Platform and Dutch Farmer companies with presence in Ghana.

A revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Agricultural Working Group between Mr Eric Opoku, Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Vice Minister Marten van den Berg of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature had been signed.

The Vice Minister for Agriculture, Berg, said Dutch farmers had set high standards for productivity, efficiency, and innovation, building an agrifood industry that not only drives economic growth but also enhances food security.

He said he was optimistic the mission would foster new collaborations and strengthen existing ones.

"Our shared goal in Ghana is to further strengthen this partnership and explore new opportunities for sustainable development together," Mr Berg added.

Mr Jeroen Verheul, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ghana, stated in his opening remarks: "This trade mission-- comprising 19 Dutch companies, reflects the Netherlands shared ambition to deepen commercial ties and explore new opportunities for joint value creation.

He said the Netherlands believes in partnerships that were grounded in local realities, aligned with national priorities, and driven by mutual benefit. In that spirit, we see Ghana not only as a promising investment destination, but as a strategic partner in advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Opoku, in a statement read for him by Mr Godwin Asubonteng, Deputy Coordinator in charge of Institutional Farming, Feed Ghana Programme, Ministry of Food and Agriculture said the mission aligned with government's flagship Feed Ghana Programme, which outlines targeted strategies and projects to boost crop and livestock production for the domestic market and export.

He said a detailed strategy framework had been developed to guide implementation, and "we look forward to sharing it with all stakeholders in due course."

"We believe that these collaborations will yield tangible results: job creation, increased productivity, and the infusion of cutting-edge technology into Ghana's agriculture sector."